The Honey Hole Hideaway is the perfect size for a couple's retreat. It includes 1 bedroom with a comfy king sized bed & 1 roomy bathroom with a luxurious tile shower. The kitchen is fully equipped with the newest appliances & everything you will need; as well as a brand new washer & dryer. This cabin is complete with a perfect porch overlooking the babbling creek with a hot tub. Bring your fly rod to fish for rainbow trout in the on property Fightingtown Creek!